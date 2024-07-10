Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Trading Up 1.3%

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 8,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 103,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Stock Up 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73.

About Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire business in the real estate industry.

