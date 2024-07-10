Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 39,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 252,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,588,000 after purchasing an additional 14,709 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9,782.4% during the first quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 37.7% during the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 334,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,221,000 after purchasing an additional 91,570 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $223.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.92. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $148.45 and a twelve month high of $224.71.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

