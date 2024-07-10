Financial Counselors Inc. Buys Shares of 15,191 Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $51.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $65.61.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

