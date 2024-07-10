Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 166.7% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.73.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $134.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.