Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,270 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 165,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after acquiring an additional 22,810 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 51,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 24,972 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Money Management increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $96.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $96.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

