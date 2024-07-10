Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $127.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.47. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $132.36. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3455 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

