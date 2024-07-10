Financial Counselors Inc. Has $1.14 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $477.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $523.27. The company has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.