Financial Counselors Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 226.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRO. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Capital One Financial lowered Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.00. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

