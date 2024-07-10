Financial Counselors Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 514.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,793 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.
FLOT opened at $50.93 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average is $50.92.
The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
