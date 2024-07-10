Financial Counselors Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Folketrygdfondet raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the first quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,756,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,275,000 after purchasing an additional 124,770 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,114,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,121,000 after buying an additional 1,297,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,143,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,655,000 after buying an additional 340,549 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 3,052,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,770,000 after buying an additional 55,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,410,000 after buying an additional 89,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NVO opened at $140.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $630.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

