Financial Counselors Inc. Has $2.13 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $248.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $262.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.49.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

