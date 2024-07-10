Financial Counselors Inc. Has $963,000 Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.09.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,909.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,909.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $76.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.20. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.89.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.