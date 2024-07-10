Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 2,033.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of KLA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $630.00 to $765.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.40.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $874.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $117.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $440.15 and a 12 month high of $879.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $784.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $695.51.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,399,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,399,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,905 shares of company stock worth $16,831,966 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

