Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 926.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,705,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,693,000 after buying an additional 1,539,527 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,825,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 201,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Unconventional Investor LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $849,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $163.70 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $169.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.44. The company has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

