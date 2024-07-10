Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 194 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter worth $29,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $182.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.53 and a 200 day moving average of $192.29. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $248.93. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.67.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total value of $306,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $859,950 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

