Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 308 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $110.41 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $114.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

