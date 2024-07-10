Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 3,827 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,298,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,288,000 after acquiring an additional 132,729 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2,203.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 236,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 226,449 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.99.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.