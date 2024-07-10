Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 9,612 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,612 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $62.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.21 and a 52 week high of $64.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.8991 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.