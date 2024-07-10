Financial Review: Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) versus FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF)

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) and FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Advantage Energy has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FEC Resources has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advantage Energy and FEC Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Energy $400.81 million 3.07 $75.26 million $0.42 17.57 FEC Resources N/A N/A -$190,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Advantage Energy has higher revenue and earnings than FEC Resources.

This is a summary of current ratings for Advantage Energy and FEC Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Energy 0 2 1 0 2.33 FEC Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advantage Energy currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.05%. Given Advantage Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Advantage Energy is more favorable than FEC Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Advantage Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of FEC Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Energy and FEC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Energy 18.36% 6.10% 4.14% FEC Resources N/A -10.32% -7.85%

Summary

Advantage Energy beats FEC Resources on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta. The company was formerly known as Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. and changed its name to Advantage Energy Ltd. in May 2021. Advantage Energy Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About FEC Resources

FEC Resources Inc. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the Philippines. The company, through its 6.8% interest in Forum Energy Limited, primarily owns a 70% interest in the GSEC101 offshore license covering an area of approximately 10,360 square kilometers located to the northwest of the Philippine Island of Palawan. FEC Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. FEC Resources Inc. operates as a subsidiary of PXP Energy Corporation.

