First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.47

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.47 and traded as high as $35.75. First Business Financial Services shares last traded at $35.44, with a volume of 7,273 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBIZ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

First Business Financial Services Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $293.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.47.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $62.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Business Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director William Kent Lorenz sold 1,345 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $46,415.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,440.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBIZ. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 36,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

