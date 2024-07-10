First Community (FCCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect First Community to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. First Community had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $24.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.83 million. On average, analysts expect First Community to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of First Community stock opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.36. First Community has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $124.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

