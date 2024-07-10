First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Shares of FLIC opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.69. First of Long Island has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $14.26.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). First of Long Island had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $44.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of First of Long Island by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in First of Long Island during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in First of Long Island by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 32.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

