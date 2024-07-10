First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives $27.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.36.

FQVLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.68. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $29.79.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.34 million. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. On average, analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

