First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 215,040 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 159,415 shares.The stock last traded at $97.14 and had previously closed at $97.55.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peterson Wealth Management lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,468,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.