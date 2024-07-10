First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires New Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,885,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,901.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 150,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,502,000 after buying an additional 142,863 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,816,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,462,000. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,101.1% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 69,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after buying an additional 63,810 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,176.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total transaction of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 120 shares of company stock worth $27,914. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $274.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $184.08 and a 12-month high of $286.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.50.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

