First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires Shares of 3,095 Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JXN. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,444,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 961,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,763,000 after purchasing an additional 102,671 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,644,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $871,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,933,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,868,000 after buying an additional 1,518,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In other Jackson Financial news, CFO Don W. Cummings acquired 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jackson Financial news, CFO Don W. Cummings acquired 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $983,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares in the company, valued at $7,067,956.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $73.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.11. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $81.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.40%.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.