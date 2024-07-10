First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 765 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 129.3% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FHN. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Horizon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.15.

FHN opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.76. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

