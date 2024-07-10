First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys New Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total value of $2,301,126.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $819,661,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,600 shares of company stock worth $12,233,609 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR Stock Up 0.4 %

NVR opened at $7,484.08 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,210.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8,211.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7,561.81 and its 200 day moving average is $7,512.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $99.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

