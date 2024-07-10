First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 69.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 530,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 218,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,482,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 127,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 33,094 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genworth Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GNW stock opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $1,254,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,361,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,349,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

