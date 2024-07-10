First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $129,000 Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,304 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $6,610,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,213,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,153,000 after acquiring an additional 540,658 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 228.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 657,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 457,424 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 575,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 249,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 230,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 128,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BDN opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.34). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.18%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.