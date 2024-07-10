First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Invests $208,000 in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,785 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,426,852 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,481,667,000 after purchasing an additional 78,481 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,929,544 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $937,613,000 after purchasing an additional 107,449 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,484,836 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $448,426,000 after purchasing an additional 136,141 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,473,543 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $447,645,000 after purchasing an additional 397,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,293,472 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $158,594,000 after purchasing an additional 131,031 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFGC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $61.62 on Wednesday. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $52.92 and a one year high of $78.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.69 and a 200-day moving average of $71.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

