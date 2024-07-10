First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Invests $210,000 in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Mueller Industries by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 36.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Donovan sold 2,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $115,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,836.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Donovan sold 2,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $115,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,836.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $3,001,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,949,535.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,169 shares of company stock worth $3,506,762 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLI opened at $55.73 on Wednesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $60.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.74.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $849.65 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.03%.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

