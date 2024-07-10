First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Invests $98,000 in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,274,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,344,000 after acquiring an additional 147,993 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 35,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 12,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $14.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $356.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.28.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $38.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 148.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

PACB has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

