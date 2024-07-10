First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Lowers Stake in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its position in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 15.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group raised Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTO opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91. Rentokil Initial plc has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $41.55.

About Rentokil Initial

(Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.