First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 58.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,606 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GFI. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:GFI opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $18.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

About Gold Fields

(Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Further Reading

