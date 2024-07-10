First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 67.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,127 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter valued at $26,137,000. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Grifols by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 93,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Grifols during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in Grifols by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 388,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 38,818 shares in the last quarter.

Grifols Stock Performance

Shares of GRFS opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. Grifols, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $7.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand's disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer's disease.

