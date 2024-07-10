First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Makes New $204,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $272.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $273.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.48.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

