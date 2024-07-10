First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Makes New Investment in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Northcoast Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $322.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.11.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $360.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $348.56 and its 200-day moving average is $314.75. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $238.44 and a one year high of $389.43.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.81%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

