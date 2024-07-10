First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Makes New Investment in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
East West Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $71.76 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.59 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $644.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
East West Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.
About East West Bancorp
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.
