First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Makes New Investment in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Global Net Lease

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -60.44%.

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 159,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $1,169,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,546,752 shares in the company, valued at $25,962,224.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,201,694 shares in the company, valued at $22,924,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 159,720 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $1,169,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,546,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,962,224.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,043,070 shares of company stock worth $7,497,437. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

