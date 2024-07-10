First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $80.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $84.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.26.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

