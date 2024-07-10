First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 1,501 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 91,434 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,306,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after buying an additional 401,868 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWG stock opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89. NatWest Group plc has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $8.68.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

