First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,068.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $52.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.36. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $54.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. The company had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.72 million. Equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

HALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $384,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,094.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,858,100. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

