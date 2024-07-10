First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 3,196 Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Sasol were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSL. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 53,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 819.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sasol in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:SSL opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. Sasol Limited has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $14.26.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

