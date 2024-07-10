First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 61 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,151 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,111,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,220,000 after buying an additional 245,814 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,682,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,034,000 after buying an additional 56,715 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 791,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,291,000 after buying an additional 21,501 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 712,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,194,000 after purchasing an additional 247,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 635,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,577,000 after purchasing an additional 23,085 shares in the last quarter.

NSIT stock opened at $194.84 on Wednesday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $131.59 and a one year high of $212.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.55. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $2,010,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,205,471.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $538,532.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,447 shares in the company, valued at $675,026.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $2,010,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,205,471.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 462,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,169,833. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSIT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

