First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Takes $211,000 Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 779 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. 2Xideas AG raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the third quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 58,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 23,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRL. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

NYSE CRL opened at $201.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $275.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.24 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

