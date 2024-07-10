First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Trims Position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,163 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Suzano were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Suzano by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suzano in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suzano in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suzano in the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Suzano by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Suzano Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SUZ opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Suzano S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Suzano S.A. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Suzano from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

About Suzano

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

