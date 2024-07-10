Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.64

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.64 and traded as high as $4.84. Flotek Industries shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 25,338 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTK. TheStreet raised shares of Flotek Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Flotek Industries Stock Up 3.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $141.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $40.37 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 18,524 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 39,695 shares in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

