FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Receives $49.30 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.30.

A number of research firms have commented on FORM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

FormFactor Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FORM opened at $61.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $63.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.11.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). FormFactor had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $168.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

In related news, Director Brian C. White sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $112,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,266.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian C. White sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,394. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 368.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 83,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 65,889 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 166,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 92,405 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 18,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

