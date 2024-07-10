FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.00

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.00 and last traded at $63.00, with a volume of 237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FORM shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.30.

FormFactor Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.56.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). FormFactor had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $168.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,581 shares in the company, valued at $28,767,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 4,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $278,332.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,598 shares in the company, valued at $610,338.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,536 shares of company stock worth $2,075,394. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in FormFactor by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in FormFactor by 3,951.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FormFactor



FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Articles

